Distinguished Visitors Day is held within “Platinum Wolf 26” exercise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Distinguished Visitors Day is held within the “Platinum Wolf 26” multinational tactical exercise conducted with the participation of Azerbaijani servicemen near Bujanovac, Serbia, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry says.

The event was attended by Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the delegation led by him, as well as high-ranking officials from other participating countries.

First, the guests were briefed on the course of the multinational tactical exercise, including its objectives, assigned tasks, and stages. Subsequently, various episodes of the exercise were performed at the training range.

The officials observed the progress of the exercise from the command post and commended the professionalism of Azerbaijani servicemen.

In the end, awards were presented to servicemen, who distinguished themselves during the exercise.

It should be noted that the main objective of the exercise, involving servicemen from Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, was to ensure the exchange of experience, enhance interoperability among partner states’ armed forces in peace support operations, and improve training level.