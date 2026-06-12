Turkmenistan engages in IOM seminar on border management

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Representatives of Turkmenistan's State Migration Service participated in a two-day seminar on migration and border management held in Ashgabat.

This was announced by the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan in a report published on June 11.

"On June 9-10, 2026, a two-day training seminar organized by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Office in Turkmenistan with the participation of international migration experts was held at the United Nations building in Ashgabat," the report says.

According to the State Migration Service, the seminar brought together specialists from key national agencies, including representatives of the migration service, for discussions on current migration challenges and international practices.

The report indicates that the program focused on analyzing best practices for preventing irregular migration in the region, as well as studying international experience in integrated and humanitarian border management.

Moreover, the information indicates that at the seminar, particular attention was paid to the implementation of modern information technologies and innovative IT platforms in migration and border management processes.

"The active participation of representatives of our Service in numerous international conferences, forums, and events on humanitarian issues serves as further evidence of our country's responsible approach to migration-related matters and the successful implementation of its humanitarian policy," the report says.

For reference, Turkmenistan has been cooperating with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) since the late 1990s. The country joined IOM as an observer state in 1997, while a cooperation agreement between the two sides was signed in 1998. In recent years, IOM has worked with Turkmen authorities on migration governance, border management, migration statistics, climate-related mobility, and anti-trafficking initiatives. The organization has also supported projects aimed at strengthening migration data collection and improving migration management capacities among government agencies.

Border management remains one of the key areas of international cooperation involving Turkmenistan. In February 2025, Ashgabat hosted a national workshop on the development of an Integrated Border Management Strategy under the EU-funded Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA). The initiative brought together border, migration, customs, and law-enforcement authorities to discuss coordinated approaches to addressing challenges such as irregular migration, trafficking, and cross-border crime.

In May 2026, the European Union and its regional partners launched the 11th phase of the BOMCA programme, which includes Turkmenistan among its participating countries. The programme focuses on strengthening border security, facilitating legal cross-border movement and trade, and enhancing cooperation among Central Asian states.