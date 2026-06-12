Uzbekistan, Italy explore new investment opportunities through CDP webinar

Photo: Official Channel of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The CDP Business Matching platform held an online webinar titled “Italy Meets Uzbekistan,” organized by the Italian Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), aimed at exploring opportunities to expand business and investment cooperation.

This information was published on the official website of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

According to information, the Uzbek delegation was represented by Alisher Shaikhov, Adviser to the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, alongside representatives of industry associations, private enterprises, and regional administrations. The event also brought together Italian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Guido De Sanctis, senior officials from CDP, SACE, SIMEST, the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), and Confindustria, as well as Renato Spagnolo, Chief Executive Officer of Cotonella S.p.A.

''During the webinar, participants discussed key trends in Uzbekistan’s economy and market, opportunities to strengthen direct business-to-business (B2B) ties between Italian and Uzbek companies, and prospects for implementing joint investment projects. Particular attention was given to cooperation in the textile, agriculture, infrastructure, and tourism sectors,'' Chamber of Commerce and Industry says.

Furthermore, the information indicates that the discussions also focused on the effective use of financial instruments offered by CDP, SACE, and SIMEST to support Italian investment in Uzbekistan, as well as expanding localization projects based on the experience of Cotonella S.p.A.

At the conclusion of the event, the parties agreed to continue organizing online B2B meetings through the CDP Business Matching platform with the participation of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation on a systematic basis.