UK appoints new Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The United Kingdom has appointed Vicente Solera Deuchar as the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kyrgyz Republic.

This was stated in a press release from the UK government.

The diplomat will assume his duties in August 2026.

According to the British side, Vicente Solera Deuchar is currently undergoing intensive Kyrgyz language training as part of his preparation for the new diplomatic assignment.

Previously, he served as Deputy Development Director at the British Embassy in Ethiopia and held various positions at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

In his new role, Mr Vicente Solera Deuchar will succeed Mr Nicholas Bowler as His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic upon the completion of his diplomatic mission.