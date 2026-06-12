Uzbekistan holds strategic talks with U.S. DFC to boost investment co-op

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Uzbekistan held talks with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to discuss expanding bilateral investment cooperation and advancing joint projects.

This was reflected in a statement by the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, and a delegation from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), headed by Chief Policy Officer Carolyn Vik.

According to the ministry, during the meeting, the sides reviewed opportunities to strengthen Uzbekistan-U.S. investment ties, deepen their strategic partnership with the DFC, and increase financing for investment initiatives across key sectors.

The ministry notes that a central focus of the discussions was the establishment of a Joint Investment Platform aimed at identifying high-potential projects and developing financing mechanisms to support their implementation.

Moreover, it was noted that the parties also exchanged views on priority projects in transport, healthcare, and public infrastructure, including potential DFC participation in their development and financing.

Following the talks, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding investment cooperation, advancing joint initiatives, and maintaining momentum on prospective projects.