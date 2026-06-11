Uzbekistan’s bank lending reaches $52.5 billion as credit portfolio diversifies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Commercial banks in Uzbekistan had extended 629 trillion soms (about $52.5 billion) in outstanding loans as of May 1, 2026, an increase of 11% compared with the same period a year earlier, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan said.

While the industrial sector remained the largest recipient of bank financing, the country's credit portfolio continued to diversify as lending expanded across households, construction, services, and agriculture.

Industry accounted for the largest share of outstanding loans, totaling 137.5 trillion soms (about $11.4 billion), or 22% of the overall credit portfolio. However, lending to the sector declined by 14% year-on-year, suggesting a broader distribution of credit resources across other areas of the economy.

Household lending emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments, with outstanding loans reaching 230.8 trillion soms (about $19.2 billion), representing 37% of total bank lending. The segment expanded by 21% over the past year, reinforcing its position as the largest component of the country's credit market.

Several key sectors of the real economy also posted strong growth. Lending to the construction sector increased by 44%, while loans to trade and general services rose by 20%. Credit extended to the agricultural sector grew by 16%, reflecting rising economic activity and increased financing of investment projects.

The strongest growth rate was recorded in the category of other sectors, where lending climbed 31% year-on-year. Meanwhile, loans to the transportation and communications sector remained broadly stable.

The latest figures indicate that although industry continues to hold a leading position in Uzbekistan's credit portfolio, banks are increasingly channeling financing toward households, services, construction, and agriculture, strengthening support for a wider range of economic activities and growth sectors.