Tajikistan calls for stronger regional security cooperation at CSTO meeting

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Tajikistan highlights border security at the CSTO foreign ministers meeting in Kazan.

This is reflected in a statement by Tajikistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, the Tajik delegation, led by Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Mukhriddin, attended the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), held in Kazan, Russia, on June 10.

In the course of the meeting, heads of foreign ministries exchanged views on multilateral cooperation within the CSTO framework and discussed measures to respond to regional and international challenges and threats in the Organization’s area of responsibility.

The ministers approved several decisions aimed at further strengthening the CSTO’s activities and adopted joint statements on key international security issues.

The documents included statements marking the 85th anniversary of the beginning of the 1941–1945 Great Patriotic War, preventing an arms race in outer space, countering the use of information and communication technologies for sabotage and terrorist purposes, as well as strengthening the role of international law and adherence to the principles of the UN Charter.

Particular attention was paid to accelerating the implementation of the CSTO Targeted Interstate Program on strengthening the Tajik-Afghan border.

The issue remains a priority for Tajikistan amid ongoing regional security challenges, as the country continues advocating for enhanced cooperation and coordinated measures among CSTO member states to address cross-border threats.