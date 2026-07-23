Uzbekistan, China discuss trade and investment cooperation on SCO sidelines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Uzbekistan and China have discussed expanding trade, investment and broader bilateral cooperation.

This was posted by Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov on his official Telegram account.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers.

During the meeting, the ministers reviewed the implementation of agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries and discussed priorities for further developing the Uzbekistan–China comprehensive strategic partnership.

Particular attention was paid to trade and economic cooperation, investment, industrial collaboration and joint projects in high-tech sectors. The sides also exchanged views on strengthening political dialogue and maintaining regular contacts at various levels.

The ministers also discussed coordination within multilateral frameworks, including the United Nations, the SCO and the China–Central Asia format, and reaffirmed their commitment to implementing previously reached agreements and further developing bilateral cooperation.

"Also had an in-depth exchange of views on current issues of cooperation within the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the China–Central Asia mechanism, and other multilateral frameworks. Reaffirmed our readiness to mobilize all necessary efforts to further strengthen the All-Weather Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between our countries," the post of the minister notes.