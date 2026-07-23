Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts expands parallel audits with partner nations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. The Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan expands parallel audits with partner countries.

This was reported by the Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts, Vugar Gulmammadov, in a joint interview with Trend News Agency and Public Television.

According to him, one of the main directions of the Chamber of Accounts' activity is to support strategic management and conduct parallel audits with partner countries.

The chairman said that the institution bases its activities on a strategic plan, promotes this approach, and supports other state institutions in the implementation of strategic management. He explained that this approach serves to form strategic thinking in the public sector.

Gulmammadov noted that parallel audits allow for comparison of the results of audits conducted on the same topic in different countries, for auditors to exchange experiences and learn from international experience.

He added that last year, parallel audits were conducted with the supreme audit institutions of Türkiye and Kazakhstan. This year, relevant parallel audits are being conducted with the supreme audit institutions of Uzbekistan and Pakistan.