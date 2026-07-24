Tajikistan unveils trade figures with Kyrgyzstan for 1H2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Trade between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan reached $28.9 million during the first half of 2026.

This was announced in a report published by the Agency on statistics under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan.

According to the report, over the reporting period, Tajikistan exported goods worth $4.64 million to Kyrgyzstan, while imports from the neighboring country amounted to $24.3 million.

Kyrgyzstan ranked as Tajikistan's third-largest trading partner in Central Asia after Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. At the same time, it remained one of the country's important regional markets, accounting for nearly 3% of Tajikistan's trade with Central Asian partners.

Trade between the two countries continues to be supported by their shared border, regional transport links, and economic cooperation within Central Asia. Commercial exchanges include agricultural products, consumer goods, and industrial commodities.

According to Trend's analysis, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan continue to strengthen their economic cooperation as regional trade gains momentum. The gradual expansion of cross-border commerce reflects improving business ties and increasing opportunities for companies on both sides of the border. As regional connectivity and trade facilitation measures continue to develop, bilateral trade is expected to maintain positive momentum and contribute to broader economic integration across Central Asia.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) sees strengthening trade capacity and improving the regulatory environment as key factors for Tajikistan’s further integration into the global trading system, the WTO said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

According to the organization, cooperation with Tajikistan focuses on identifying trade policy priorities, supporting institutional reforms, improving trade facilitation mechanisms, and building local capacity through targeted technical assistance programs.