EBRD eyes $19.6M lending for solar power plant construction in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is considering providing a loan of up to $19.6 million (17.2 million euro) to finance a solar power project in Georgia with a total capacity of 52.8 MW.

According to the bank, the financing may be provided to the companies Kakhetis Mze LLC, Mzis Veli LLC, Veli LLC, and Alaznis Mze LLC. The project is currently in the preliminary appraisal stage and is scheduled for consideration by the EBRD Board of Directors on September 9, 2026.

According to the report, the loan funds will be used to create the largest utility-scale solar power plant in the country in Georgia. The project includes the construction of new solar power plants with a capacity of 40.6 MW, as well as the refinancing of bridge financing from a local bank for five solar power plants with a total capacity of 12.2 MW that are already in operation.

The bank said that the project will contribute to increasing Georgia’s renewable energy production, reducing the country’s dependence on hydropower, and diversifying its electricity generation.

According to the EBRD, the project will generate approximately 70.6 GWh of electricity annually once operational and will reduce carbon emissions in the country by approximately 16,300 tons per year. At the same time, the project will support competition by expanding private sector participation in the energy market.

The bank's report pointed out that the project includes a total of 10 solar power plants. Five of them are scheduled to be operational in 2025, while the construction of five more is ongoing. As a result of the environmental and social assessment, the risks of the project were determined to be limited, manageable, and in line with the EBRD’s environmental and social requirements.

The report noted that the project is considered to be in line with both the climate change mitigation and adaptation goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. 100% of the financing planned to be allocated by the EBRD is classified as "green finance".

The total cost of the project is $19.64 million, and the loan planned to be allocated by the EBRD covers the full financing of the project.