Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan discuss upcoming presidential visit, bilateral ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev and Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov discussed preparations for the upcoming state visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Kyrgyzstan during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers.

This is reflected in the statement, published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Kyrgyz MFA, the ministers reviewed preparations for the visit, including the schedule of high-level events and the package of bilateral documents under consideration.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues of Kyrgyz-Uzbek cooperation and further ways to strengthen collaboration at both the bilateral and multilateral levels. Particular attention was paid to organizing the state visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the Kyrgyz Republic," the statement says.

The talks also covered the current state of Kyrgyz-Uzbek cooperation, with particular attention to trade and economic relations, transport and transit connectivity, as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The sides discussed the implementation of agreements reached during previous high-level contacts.

In addition, the ministers exchanged views on regional and international issues and discussed cooperation within the SCO and other multilateral formats.