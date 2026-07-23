Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts creates digital audit platform - chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. The Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan creates a digital audit platform.

This was reported by the Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts, Vugar Gulmammadov, in a joint interview with Trend News Agency and Public Television.

According to him, the digitalization of state audit is one of the main priorities. For this purpose, a single digital platform is being created to ensure the receipt of reports from organizations operating in the public sector through information systems.

Gulmammadov said that the relevant technological platform has already been formed, and the information system of the Chamber of Accounts has been placed in the government cloud. Currently, work is underway to obtain reports and information through the system.

The chairman noted that after the information system is fully operational, the preparation of annual work plans and the preparation and planning stages of the audit will be carried out in a fully electronic environment. At the same time, automatic risk assessment for various scenarios will be applied, which will allow for more efficient allocation of resources and reduction of risks arising from the human factor.

According to him, the integration of the system with other state information systems will provide operational access to information and create conditions for more rapid obtaining of audit results. Gulmammadov added that in the coming years, it is also planned to expand the functions of the platform and apply artificial intelligence technologies in the audit process.