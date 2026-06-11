Share of non-oil sector in Azerbaijan’s economy reaches 71.5 percent – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. If we look at the structure of the gross domestic product, we can see that more than 71 percent of the country’s economy—specifically 71.5 percent—belongs to the non-oil sector, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in an exclusive interview with AZERTAC and İTV.

According to him, this means that the share of the oil and gas sector accounts for less than 30 percent. The policies implemented over the past 20 years have led to a positive transformation in the structure of the economy.

“If we look back 20 years, we see that this indicator did not even reach 45 percent, standing at around 43.5–43.6 percent. This shows the path we have covered. It demonstrates that the policies pursued have been successful. Despite the fact that during these 20 years, as you may recall, the country experienced a rather serious devaluation shock—one of the deepest in our modern economic history—despite all this, the structural transformation of the economy has taken place to a certain extent,” he said.

