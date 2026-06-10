Azerbaijan, Austria hold first consular consultations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. On June 10, the first consular consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria were held in Baku, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Head of the Consular Department Emil Safarov, while the Austrian delegation was headed by Deputy Director General for Consular Affairs René Amri.

During the consultations, the sides reviewed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Austria in the consular sphere, as well as the possibilities of signing new bilateral documents and digitizing consular services. Detailed discussions were also held on a number of draft documents currently under consideration.

The parties exchanged information on recent developments in the consular field, as well as views on proposals to strengthen cooperation between Azerbaijan and Austria in areas such as legal assistance, education, migration, labor, and other fields.

