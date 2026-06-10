Azerbaijan repatriates victims of Azov Sea drone strike

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The bodies of Azerbaijani citizens who were aboard ships attacked in the Sea of Azov have been brought back to Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced this in a statement.

"The bodies of four Azerbaijani citizens who were killed as a result of a drone attack on cargo vessels in the Sea of Azov were repatriated to their homeland on June 10.

We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of our compatriots who lost their lives in this tragedy," the statement says.