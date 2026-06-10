Tajikistan and Latvia review opportunities to boost bilateral relations

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Tajikistan and Latvia discuss prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation.

This is reflected in a statement by Tajikistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The prospects for bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Latvia were discussed during a meeting between Tajikistan’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Farrukh Khamralizoda and newly appointed Latvian Ambassador Ģirts Jaunzems on June 9, 2026.

During the meeting, Khamralizoda received copies of the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Latvia to Tajikistan, based in Tashkent.

The First Deputy Foreign Minister congratulated the Latvian diplomat on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic mission.

The sides exchanged views on the current state of Tajik-Latvian relations and discussed further opportunities to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including political dialogue, economic ties and humanitarian interaction.

This development highlights a gradual expansion of Tajikistan’s engagement with European partners at the level of practical diplomacy, where even limited-format meetings contribute to maintaining dialogue channels and identifying potential areas for future cooperation beyond traditional bilateral agendas.