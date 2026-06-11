Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Kyrgyzstan advances construction of strategic projects in Jalal-Abad region.

This was stated in a press release from the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

Special Representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan for Special Assignments Bakyt Torobaev reviewed the progress of strategic infrastructure projects in Jalal-Abad region, including an airport, education and healthcare facilities.

The projects, which are under special control of President Sadyr Japarov, are being implemented without delays, with financing provided on schedule and construction works continuing according to plans.

The largest infrastructure project is the construction of a new airport in Jalal-Abad region. Currently, works are underway on the terminal building and runway asphalt paving. The terminal is expected to be completed in autumn 2026, while the airport is scheduled to become operational in 2027.

The airport project is expected to improve transport connectivity, strengthen the region’s tourism potential and create additional opportunities for investment activity.

Alongside transport infrastructure, construction of the Presidential Lyceum “Akylman” for 400 students is also progressing. The educational complex is scheduled for completion in summer 2026 and will open for the new academic year.

The facility will include modern classrooms, a sports hall, swimming pool, student dormitory and housing facilities for teachers.

A healthcare project is also being implemented in the region — the construction of a specialized cardiovascular surgery hospital, which is currently 60% complete. The total cost of the medical facility amounts to 3 billion soms ($34,3 million), with commissioning planned for 2027.

The development of these projects reflects Kyrgyzstan’s focus on strengthening regional infrastructure and improving access to transport, education and healthcare services.