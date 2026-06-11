Azerbaijan, Iran review progress of key Astara Terminal project (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Azerbaijan Railways CJSC delegation, part of AZCON Holding, and Iranian officials inspected the ongoing construction works at the Astara Terminal during the visit to Iran.

This was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, published on June 11.

''Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), a company of AZCON Holding, reviewed the ongoing construction works at the Astara Terminal together with his Iranian counterpart Jabbar Ali Zakeri, as part of his visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran,'' the information says.

The information indicates that during the tour, detailed information was provided on the project’s current realization status, completed work, and the next stages. According to the reports, the construction and installation works at the Astara Terminal, one of the key infrastructure elements of the North-South International Transport Corridor, are nearing completion.

At the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of cooperation between the railways of Azerbaijan and Iran, the prospects for the development of freight transportation along the North-South corridor, and the possibilities of increasing freight volumes. It was pointed out that after the full commissioning of Astara Terminal, it will make a significant contribution to the more efficient organization of cargo operations with an annual cargo throughput capacity of 3.5-4 million tons and to strengthening the transit potential of the region. The activity of the Astara Terminal, which is one of the strategic components of transport and logistics cooperation between the two countries, will serve to increase mutual cargo turnover, accelerate international cargo transportation, and increase the competitiveness of the North-South corridor.

According to ADY, a protocol was signed on completing the construction of the Astara Terminal and advancing cooperation in increasing freight transportation along the North-South International Transport Corridor.

Meanwhile, in the first 5 months of 2026, more than 345,000 tons of cargo were handled at the Astara terminal. This is 26% more than in the same period last year.