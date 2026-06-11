Uzbekistan, Japan agree on strategic co-op for sustainable development

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Uzbekistan and Japan have agreed to deepen cooperation across a range of economic and social sectors, including energy efficiency, agriculture, healthcare, and workforce development, following high-level talks in Tashkent.

This was reflected in a statement by the Uzbek Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The meeting brought together a Japanese delegation led by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Uzbekistan, Kenji Hirata, and Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, Jamshid Kuchkarov. The discussions were also attended by Sakai Mamoru, head of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Office in Uzbekistan, Deputy Economy and Finance Minister Otabek Fazilkarimov, Deputy Health Minister Ilkhomjon Umrzakov, and other officials.

During the talks, the two sides reviewed the progress of ongoing bilateral projects and explored opportunities for expanding cooperation in areas aimed at strengthening economic growth, social development, and human capital.

Key topics included enhancing collaboration on energy efficiency and resource conservation through the adoption of innovative technologies, developing joint agricultural projects with a focus on livestock farming, and expanding the "One Village – One Product" initiative to promote local manufacturing and create employment opportunities in rural communities.

The parties also discussed closer cooperation in healthcare, including measures to improve the quality of medical services and implement modern healthcare projects, as well as initiatives focused on education, workforce training, and the development of skilled professionals.

A major outcome of the meeting was the exchange of notes for two new projects supported by JICA.

The first project, "Enhancing Energy Efficiency in Social Buildings," will introduce energy-saving equipment and modern technologies in schools and healthcare facilities. The initiative is designed to reduce energy consumption, improve resource management, and boost the overall efficiency of social infrastructure.

The second project, "Increasing Energy Efficiency in Industry," will support businesses and industrial enterprises seeking to invest in energy-efficient technologies. The program includes the provision of long-term, low-interest financing to help companies implement energy-saving measures and modernize operations.

The agreements reflect the growing strategic partnership between Japan and Uzbekistan, with both countries emphasizing sustainable development, technological modernization, and human capital development as key priorities for future cooperation.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral engagement, maintaining regular dialogue, and systematically advancing joint initiatives to achieve shared development goals.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is Japan’s primary government agency responsible for administering official development assistance (ODA) to developing countries. Established in 1974, JICA supports economic and social development through concessional loans, grants, technical cooperation, capacity-building programs, and knowledge sharing.