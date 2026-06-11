Kazakhstan to invest $470 mln in geological exploration through 2028, PM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Kazakhstan will invest approximately $470 million in geological exploration from 2026 through 2028, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said.

This is reported in a statement from the press service of the Kazakh government

Bektenov made the remark during a plenary session of the 16th International Astana Mining & Metallurgy Congress.

"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev places special emphasis on the development of the geological sector and the expansion of the country's resource potential. In this regard, Kazakhstan is implementing a large-scale subsoil exploration program. Detailed geological mapping of the country's territory has already begun. The area covered by geological studies is expected to exceed 2 million square kilometers. On the President's instructions, the state alone will invest around $470 million in geological exploration in 2026–2028, an amount comparable to total spending over the previous two decades," Bektenov said.

He noted that the goal is not only to improve the level of geological knowledge of the country's territory, but also to build a modern geological industry based on advanced technologies, digital solutions, and international partnerships.

"New discoveries must become the foundation for future projects in extraction, processing, and the production of higher value-added products," he added.

The 16th International Astana Mining & Metallurgy Congress has brought together more than 1,500 delegates from 16 countries.