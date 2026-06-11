Alstom launches locomotive service centre upgrade in Kazakhstan’s Almaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. French Alstom launched a construction programme to upgrade the electric locomotive service centre in Almaty, the company statement reads.

This was done during a visit to Kazakhstan by Matt Byrne, President of the Services Product Line at Alstom, and Ben Lezala, Vice President of Services for the AMECA region (Africa, Middle East and Central Asia).

They visited Kazakhstan to review the progress of the company’s €50 million investment programme and discuss the next phase of Alstom’s long-term partnership with Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ).

“Services is a key pillar of Alstom’s strategy to deliver long-term value to our customers and support sustainable mobility worldwide. Our investment in Kazakhstan reflects this ambition: strengthening local capabilities, leveraging digital innovation, and developing an integrated services ecosystem to enhance performance across rail networks. Together with KTZ, we are improving operations and reinforcing Kazakhstan’s role as a strategic corridor connecting Asia and Europe,” said Matt Byrne.

The project is being implemented under the Investment Agreement signed between Alstom and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2023.

Upon completion in 2027, the upgraded facility will provide maintenance services for 95 passenger locomotives and more than 400 freight locomotives operating across Kazakhstan. The project is expected to improve fleet availability, enhance maintenance efficiency, and support reliable rail operations across the country.

During the visit, Alstom’s leadership also visited the service depot in Shu, commissioned in 2025, and the construction site of the future flagship service centre in Astana, underscoring Alstom’s ongoing investment in its integrated services network in the country.

The visit enabled high-level engagement with customers and stakeholders, focusing on the development of an efficient service ecosystem and locally developed digital capabilities from Alstom’s Software Laboratory, supporting the long-term transformation of Kazakhstan’s railway sector.

Alstom has been operating in Kazakhstan since 2010 and employs more than 1,300 people across the country.