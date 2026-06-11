EIB provides €200 million to support renewable energy investments in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed two new financing agreements worth €100 million each with the Development and Investment Bank of Türkiye (TKYB) and Türk Eximbank to support green investment projects in the country, reads a message on the Bank’s website.

Under the agreements, the two Turkish financial institutions will on-lend the funds to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-cap companies for investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

The financing is expected to contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening energy security and supply chains, enhancing climate resilience, and supporting the creation of green jobs in Türkiye.

The EIB Group, the lending arm of the European Union owned by its 27 member states, remains one of the world’s largest multilateral development banks. In 2025, it signed €100 billion in new financing and advisory support for more than 870 projects across key priority areas, including climate action, digitalisation, security and defence, social infrastructure, agriculture, and global partnerships.

The Bank has been active in Türkiye since 1965, with cumulative investments of nearly €31 billion directed mainly toward SMEs, transport, energy, and urban infrastructure projects supporting economic and social development.

TKYB plays a key role in addressing the economic impact of limited energy resources and climate change by financing renewable energy projects and promoting the efficient use of domestic energy sources, with the aim of reducing fossil fuel dependence and strengthening energy independence.

As for Türk Eximbank, all supported transactions are assessed for their environmental, social, and human rights impacts in line with its Environmental Guidelines. Projects are classified into categories A, B, or C depending on their potential impact, ranging from significant to minimal environmental and social risks. The bank has also underlined its commitment to transparency and potential public disclosure of impact-related information, subject to confidentiality considerations.