EBRD approves project aimed at decarbonizing Türkiye's industrial sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved a technical support project aimed at creating an enabling environment for carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) in Türkiye.

This was announced by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on its web portal.

According to the EBRD, the project will be implemented to support Türkiye's goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2053.

The document notes that, pursuant to Türkiye’s Long-Term Climate Strategy through 2053, the industrial sector accounts for 24.2% of the country’s total emissions. At the same time, it is reported that the implementation of the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) creates additional challenges for the Turkish industry.

Moreover, the information says that in this context, CCUS technologies are considered one of the key elements of the decarbonization strategy of the Turkish industrial sectorç and the application of this technology, especially in the cement industry, is of great importance for achieving carbon neutrality. The EBRD also pointed out that, according to estimates, approximately $27 billion of the $29.8 billion investment required to transition to carbon-neutral production in the sector will be directed to CCUS technologies.

However, according to the information, Türkiye currently lacks a comprehensive legal and regulatory framework to support the development of CCUS projects.

The bank explained that the country has gaps in permitting mechanisms for project implementation, carbon sink characterization and liability rules, regulation of CO₂ transport networks, monitoring and verification standards, as well as investment promotion mechanisms.

According to the information, for this reason, the Turkish government requested support from the EBRD through the Climate Change Department under the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change. Following the bank's expression of interest, the Turkish government has selected the EBRD as a partner to create an enabling environment for CCUS," the information emphasized.

The information noted that the project will consist of four main phases: an analysis of the legal and regulatory framework for CCUS, a market study on industrial clusters and CCUS hubs, the development of a National CCUS Strategy for Türkiye, and the development of preliminary feasibility studies for the implementation of CCUS in two high-emission cement plants.

The EBRD also shared plans to select an international consulting firm to provide advisory services to the Turkish government within the framework of the project implementation.

According to the bank, the main objective of the project is to create a legal and institutional framework for investments in carbon capture and storage in Türkiye, increase investor confidence, and accelerate the decarbonization process in the country's industrial sector, especially in the cement industry.

The information highlighted that the technical support program includes an assessment of the country's carbon storage potential, identification of priority sectors and pilot projects, mapping of industrial emissions, analysis of carbon transport routes, and preparation of a long-term development roadmap.

The bank's information shows that feasibility studies covering technical, financial, economic, and environmental aspects will be prepared for selected cement enterprises, which will allow for the formulation of future investment projects.