Yelo Bank fully digitalizes the ordering process for salary cards

Yelo Bank introduces a digital salary card service designed to streamline business workflows for business owners and corporate executives, while boosting employee satisfaction. Thanks to the bank's new functional features, ordering salary cards and transferring funds are now faster, completely online, and highly transparent.

Opportunities for employers:

✔️ Quick card ordering for employees, available both in bulk and individually;

✔️ Effortless tracking of employee lists and card issuance statuses via the Internet Banking platform;

✔️ Efficient and timely crediting of salary transfers directly into all employee accounts;

✔️ A fully digitalized workflow that eliminates the need to visit branches or handle physical paperwork.

Benefits for employees:

✔️ A free salary card offering commission-free cash withdrawals at all Yelo Bank ATMs;

✔️ Free and user-friendly management of daily banking operations via the Yelo App;

✔️ Commission-free money transfers between Yelo cards;

✔️ Free SMS-alert service for instant salary deposit notifications;

✔️ Free activation of 3D Secure technology for completely safe online transactions.

Tailored to meet the precise needs of the real sector, this new digital solution is engineered to optimize the efficiency of daily business operations. With Yelo Internet Banking, entrepreneurs can order salary cards online and manage the entire workflow remotely—saving time and eliminating branch queues. Discover more about Yelo Internet Banking: https://ylb.az/ibank.



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