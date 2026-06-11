Kazakhstan’s QazaqGaz explores strategic co-op with Chinese financial institutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Kazakhstan's QazaqGaz discussed prospects for a partnership with the financial institutions of China.

This is stated by the press service of the Kazakh company.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Chairman for Economics and Finance of QazaqGaz, Zhanbolat Mirmanov, with a delegation from China International Capital Corporation (CICC) and representatives of financial and investment institutions from China and Hong Kong.

The sides discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation, attracting investment, and implementing joint initiatives.

Participants also considered potential areas of cooperation between QazaqGaz and CICC, with a particular focus on financing opportunities, development of gas infrastructure, and possible participation of financial institutions in promising projects, the company said.

Economic ties between Kazakhstan and China have been developing dynamically. Earlier this month, the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China paid a historic first-ever visit to Kazakhstan, arriving with a 75-member delegation representing logistics, green energy, mining, innovation, technology, and education sectors.

According to the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan, China became the country’s largest trading partner in the first quarter of 2026, with bilateral trade reaching $7.8 billion, accounting for 23.8% of Kazakhstan’s total foreign trade turnover. The figure increased by 30% compared to the same period last year.