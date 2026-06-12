Strait of Hormuz open to commercial shipping - CENTCOM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The Strait of Hormuz is open to all merchant ships that do not violate the blockade, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) in the Middle East said in a statement.

"The Strait of Hormuz is open for transit. Safe corridors have been created for merchant ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. These passages are accessible to all vessels observing the Iranian blockade," the statement says.

It is also noted that Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Central Command, hundreds of merchant vessels have transited the strait over the past two months without violating the Iranian naval blockade.