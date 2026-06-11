Kazakhstan, Fitch discuss oil and gas investment prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Kazakhstan and Fitch Ratings discussed prospects for attracting foreign investment into the country’s oil and gas sector.

As stated by the country's Ministry of Energy, Deputy Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Sanzhar Zharkeshov held a meeting with representatives of the international rating agency Fitch Ratings.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and development prospects of Kazakhstan’s oil and gas and energy sectors, energy security issues, investment attractiveness of the industry, export logistics, as well as the implementation of infrastructure projects.

“The interest of Kazakhstan in implementing joint projects in the fields of geological exploration, petrochemicals, hydrocarbon processing, and the introduction of modern technologies was emphasized,” the statement reads.

The sides also highlighted the importance of maintaining constructive dialogue and exchanging up-to-date sectoral information for an objective assessment of the long-term prospects of Kazakhstan’s energy sector development.

At the end of the meeting, the participants confirmed their readiness for further cooperation and continuation of expert dialogue on the development of the energy sector and strengthening the country’s investment potential.