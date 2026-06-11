Uzbekistan, Poland's ZPPM Lewiatan sign co-op deals to expand textile industry ties

Photo: the Agency for the Development of Light Industry of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Uzbekistan and Poland have agreed to deepen cooperation in the textile and light industry sectors, signing two memorandums of cooperation aimed at strengthening business ties and expanding export opportunities for Uzbek manufacturers in the European market.

This was reflected in a statement by the Uzbek Agency for the Development of Light Industry.

The agreements were reached during a visit to Poland by Nozimjon Kholmurodov, Director of Uzbekistan’s Agency for the Development of Light Industry under the Cabinet of Ministers.

As part of the visit, Uzbek officials held talks with representatives of the Polish-Asian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the ZPPM Lewiatan Confederation, one of Poland’s leading business organizations.

The discussions focused on expanding practical cooperation between Uzbekistan and Poland in the light industry sector, strengthening direct links between Uzbek producers and Polish businesses, and creating new opportunities for Uzbek companies to enter the Polish market.

The parties also explored the development of a database of export-oriented Uzbek manufacturers through the support of the Polish-Asian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as cooperation with Polish companies, buyers, distributors, retail chains, international brands, and e-commerce platforms.

Particular attention was given to initiatives aimed at helping Uzbek producers adapt their products to European market requirements. The sides discussed organizing industry-specific training programs, seminars, and consulting services, as well as facilitating exchanges of expertise between Uzbek and Polish companies with the support of ZPPM Lewiatan.

During the visit, the Agency for the Development of Light Industry signed separate memorandums of cooperation with both ZPPM Lewiatan and the Polish-Asian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

According to the parties, the agreements will provide an institutional framework for expanding cooperation in the textile and light industry sectors, strengthening business partnerships, and implementing joint initiatives between companies from the two countries.

The sides expressed their readiness to continue working together to develop concrete areas of cooperation and enhance commercial links between Uzbek manufacturers and Polish businesses.