Azerbaijani court extends measures against Ali Karimli, Ramiz Mehdiyev and Mammad Ibrahim

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. A court has ruled to extend the preventive measures imposed on Ramiz Mehdiyev, Popular Front Party (APFP) Chairman Ali Karimli, Eldar Amirov, and APFP Presidium member Mammad Ibrahim in a criminal case launched by the State Security Service (SSS).

According to the information, the Sabail District Court reviewed motions submitted by the investigative authority concerning the four individuals.

The court decided to extend the pre-trial detention of Ali Karimli by five months. The detention of Mammad Ibrahim, an APFP Presidium member arrested in the same case, was also extended by five months.

In addition, the court considered a motion filed by investigators to extend the preventive measure imposed on former Presidential Administration chief Ramiz Mehdiyev. The Sabail District Court extended Mehdiyev’s house arrest by five months.

The court also ruled to extend by five months the pre-trial detention of Eldar Amirov, former head of the Secretariat of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) and a former Presidential Administration official.

As a result of the comprehensive measures taken by the nation's State Security Service to prevent the provocative-disruptive activities of foreign special service agencies against the security, national interests, and benefits of Azerbaijan, concerns have emerged regarding the actions of certain individuals from Azerbaijan, including Ramiz Mehdiyev, Abbas Abbasov, and Ali Karimli, who are suspected of engaging in activities intended to unlawfully seize state power and alter the constitutional framework by force.

For their participation in the listed criminal acts, Abbasov, Karimli, Gahramanli, Mammad and Zahidov have been held responsible as accused persons under Articles 278.1 (actions aimed at the forcible seizure or forcible retention of power, as well as forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), Eldar Amirov under 32.5 and 278.1 (assistance to actions aimed at the forcible seizure or forcible retention of power, as well as forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), and Mehdiyev 193-1.3.2 (legalization of a large amount of property obtained through crime), 274 (treason), and 278.1 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

Abbasov, Gahramanli, and Zahidov were declared wanted, and the court chose a preventive measure of arrest in absentia because they are currently outside of the territory of Azerbaijan, hiding from the investigation.

Investigations into the criminal case are continuing.