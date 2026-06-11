Kazakhstani city of Shymkent records GRP growth in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Shymkent’s gross regional product reached 5.7 trillion tenge ($11.7 billion) last year, increasing by 11%, Shymkent Mayor Gabit Syzdykbekov said during a meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

This is reported by the press service of the Kazakh president.

According to the mayor, Shymkent ranked second among all regions of the country in terms of GRP growth rates.

In 2025, investments in the city’s economy amounted to 859.5 billion tenge ($1.76 billion), of which 72% were private investments, with overall economic growth reaching 7.5%.

Over the past three years, 50 industrial projects worth a total of 170 billion tenge ($347.7 million) have been implemented, creating more than 3,500 jobs.

The number of active business entities reached 133,000, while their total output amounted to 4.7 trillion tenge ($9.6 billion). Their share in the gross regional product increased from 41% to 56%.

Syzdykbekov also reported that positive socio-economic dynamics continued in the first four months of 2026, with the short-term economic indicator rising by 10.4% , driven by growth in industry, construction, trade, and transport.

The head of state was informed about the implementation of his previous instructions, including the construction of a modern 200-bed perinatal center, a 150-bed rehabilitation center, a new 35,000-seat stadium, and a specialized sports complex for Paralympic, Deaflympic, and boccia sports.

Particular attention is being paid to the introduction of artificial intelligence in education, healthcare, and housing and utilities sectors. The president issued a number of instructions aimed at further developing Shymkent and improving the quality of life in the city.

Conversion was calculated based on the exchange rate of 1 USD = 488.59 tenge.