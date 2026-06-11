IRGC claims destruction of 18 U.S. military targets in Middle East

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced that 18 key targets at U.S. military air bases in the region were hit in retaliatory strikes.

According to an IRGC statement broadcast by Iranian state television, the corps' aerospace and naval forces carried out two waves of attacks targeting facilities at the Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber air bases, as well as the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain. Tehran claims that the operation was conducted in response to actions by the U.S. armed forces.