Slovak state secretary, Azerbaijani presidential aide discuss bilateral ties (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Slovakia and Azerbaijan discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation during a meeting between State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs Marek Eštok and Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev.

In his post on X platform, Eštok described the meeting as “very positive and open,” noting that it was his second discussion with Hajiyev following the latter’s visit to Bratislava in December last year.

“We continued our discussions on existing cooperation and new projects, and I am looking forward to our future meetings as advisers to the leaders of Slovakia and Azerbaijan,” the post reads.