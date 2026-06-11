Uzbekistan, Better Cotton agree to expand sustainable cotton cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Uzbekistan and the Better Cotton organization have discussed expanding cooperation on sustainable cotton production, strengthening international standards, and enhancing the competitiveness of the country’s cotton-textile industry.

This was reflected in a statement by the Senate of Oliy Majlis.

The meeting was held between Chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan’s Oliy Majlis Tanzila Narbayeva and Better Cotton Chief Executive Officer Nick Weatherill.

During the talks, the two sides reviewed progress and future prospects for cooperation in promoting environmentally and socially responsible cotton production in Uzbekistan. Discussions also focused on improving compliance with global sustainability standards and expanding the country’s integration into international textile value chains.

Weatherill praised the reforms being implemented under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, noting that Uzbekistan has undertaken significant efforts to modernize its cotton and textile sector, expand export potential, and promote sustainable development principles.

He also highlighted the favorable business environment in Uzbekistan, including state support measures for enterprises, incentives for adopting international certification standards, and tax and customs preferences that are helping to expand the Better Cotton program in the country.

Particular attention was given to the opening of a Better Cotton office in Uzbekistan, which became the organization’s third country office after India and Pakistan. This reflects Uzbekistan’s growing role in global cotton supply chains and its strong potential in sustainable agriculture.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides reached an agreement on future joint initiatives, including projects involving contract farmers and expanded engagement with international brands through study visits to cotton and textile enterprises across Uzbekistan.