Significant progress achieved in combating shadow employment in Azerbaijan – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. We have likely mentioned before that we have paid great attention to the issue of shadow employment involving citizens working without employment contracts and not covered by the social protection system, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in an exclusive interview with AZERTAC and İTV.

“Perhaps the most effective initiative in this area has been the mechanism for exempting from personal income tax individuals working in the non-oil and private sectors, which was in place for seven years—from 2019 to 2025 inclusive. The results have exceeded expectations,” the minister emphasized.

