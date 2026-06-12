Azerbaijan's Ismayilli hosts regional consultation on Mountainous Shirvan (PHOTO)

ISMAYILLI, Azerbaijan, June 12. A regional consultation on the Mountainous Shirvan economic region commenced in Ismayilli on June 12, conducted within the framework of the State Program for the Development of Agricultural Production and Processing, Fisheries, and Aquaculture in Azerbaijan for 2026–2030, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The consultation brought together the President’s assistant, heads of relevant state agencies, authorized representatives, local executive authorities, farmers, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders.

During the consultation, participants examined the principal objectives and priorities of the state program, including newly introduced support mechanisms in the agricultural sector, the efficient utilization of water and land resources, the development of agrarian processing and logistics infrastructure, expansion of farmers’ access to modern agricultural services, state support measures, and other pertinent topics.

These meetings are organized to implement the directives established at the agricultural consultation held on May 25, 2026, chaired by President Ilham Aliyev, and to ensure the coordinated, flexible, and effective execution of the measures envisaged in the state program across the regions.

The regional consultations on the implementation of the state program are also planned to be held in other economic regions of the country in stages.