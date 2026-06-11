Kazakhstan shifts toward high-value-added, deep-processing economy - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Kazakhstan is shifting from a raw-material export model toward a high-value-added and deep-processing economy, the Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said.

This is stated by the press service of the Kazakh government.

Bektenov made the remark during a plenary session of the 16th International Astana Mining & Metallurgy Congress.

“President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has set the task of a gradual transition from a predominantly raw-material model to an economy of deep processing and high value-added production. Large-scale projects aimed at developing processing industries and increasing the share of high-value-added products are already being implemented. Over the past two years, several major production facilities have been commissioned for cathode copper, ferrosilicon, ferroalloys, and other products worth more than $1 billion,” he said.

He noted that Kazakhstan is consistently pursuing a course of new industrialization based on the development of modern production facilities, technology adoption, and the production of high-value-added goods.

Bektenov added that Kazakhstan is actively cooperating with major companies from the United States, China, the European Union, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and other countries to achieve these goals.

“We are interested not only in attracting capital, but also in developing long-term technological partnerships, localizing production, transferring technologies, and training qualified personnel. This approach allows us to build sustainable production chains within the country and ensures deeper integration of Kazakhstan into the global industrial system,” he said.

Furthermore, he stressed that Kazakhstan aims to strengthen its position as a reliable supplier of strategic raw materials, become a hub for processing and high-value-added production, and serve as a platform for major international projects in critical minerals and advanced technologies.

“The task ahead is to use these opportunities to accelerate industrial development, attract investment, introduce advanced technologies, and form economies of a new level. I am confident that Kazakhstan has all the necessary prerequisites to become one of the leading mining and metallurgical hubs of Eurasia and a reliable partner for international business,” he said.