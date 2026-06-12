Azerbaijan launches regional consultations for new state agricultural program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Regional consultations dedicated to the discussion of the state program for the development of agricultural, fishery, and aquaculture production and processing sectors for 2026–2030 are starting in Azerbaijan.

This was announced in the report by the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the report, the consultations, which will be held within the framework of the implementation of the state program approved by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated May 25, 2026, will cover the Central Aran, Mountainous Shirvan, Ganja-Dashkasan, Karabakh, and East Zangezur economic regions.

The information noted that the events, organized on the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, will involve the President's assistants, heads of relevant state agencies, authorized representatives, heads of local executive authorities, farmers, entrepreneurs, and other interested parties.

''During the consultations, the main goals and priorities of the state program, new support mechanisms in the agricultural sector, efficient use of water and land resources, development of agrarian processing and logistics infrastructure, expansion of farmers' access to modern agricultural services, state support measures, and other relevant issues will be discussed,'' the ministry says.

The regional consultations are organized to implement the tasks given at the consultation on agricultural issues on May 25, 2026, chaired by President Ilham Aliyev, as well as to ensure the coordinated, flexible, and efficient implementation of the measures envisaged in the state program in the regions.

The regional consultations on the implementation of the state program are also planned to be held in other economic regions of the country in stages.