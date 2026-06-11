Uzbekistan, Poland explore new textile and apparel trade opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Uzbekistan and Poland discussed expanding cooperation in the textile and apparel sector during an Uzbek-Polish industry roundtable and a series of business-to-business meetings held as part of a European visit by Uzbek officials.

This was reflected in a statement by the Uzbek Agency for the Development of Light Industry.

The events were organized during a June 8–11 visit to Europe by Nozimjon Kholmurodov, Director of Uzbekistan’s Agency for the Development of Light Industry under the Cabinet of Ministers.

More than 60 representatives from Uzbekistan and Poland participated in the discussions, including manufacturers, buyers, distributors, retail chain representatives, and specialists in logistics and e-commerce.

The roundtable focused on opportunities to strengthen trade and economic ties in the light industry sector, promote Uzbek-made products in Poland and across Europe, and expand direct cooperation between businesses from the two countries.

Uzbekistan presented the country's manufacturing capabilities and export potential, highlighting opportunities in ready-made garments, knitwear, home textiles, leather goods, footwear, and other consumer products.

Participants also discussed ways to increase the presence of Uzbek textile products in European markets and enhance collaboration across supply chains, distribution networks, and retail channels.

Following the roundtable, Uzbek and Polish companies held B2B meetings aimed at establishing new business partnerships, exploring joint projects, and identifying promising areas for future cooperation.