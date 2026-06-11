Kazakhstan updates comprehensive plan to boost household incomes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Kazakhstan has updated a Comprehensive Plan to increase household incomes through 2029, First Vice Minister of National Economy Azamat Amrin said during a press briefing.

This is stated by the press service of the Kazakh government.

“The new plan replaces the program implemented since 2022 and takes into account both current economic challenges and long-term goals related to human capital development and improving the quality of life of Kazakhstan’s population. To strengthen the achievement of regional targets, local administrations have developed regional income growth programs,” Amrin said.

He added that since the launch of the income growth program, Kazakhstan has recorded improvements in key socio-economic indicators.

“The number of operating small and medium-sized enterprises increased from 1.8 million to 2.2 million, while employment in the sector reached 4.5 million people. The share of SMEs in the economy rose to 40.9% of GDP, the unemployment rate declined to 4.6%, and the number of employed citizens increased to 912,800,” Amrin said.

The Comprehensive Plan for 2026–2029 provides for the implementation of 59 measures across six key areas, he added.

According to him, these include wage growth, inflation reduction and real income growth, human capital development and employment expansion, creation of quality jobs, tax and social measures, as well as debt burden reduction and improvement of the population’s financial resilience.