Turkmenistan's agricultural sector maintains GDP growth in 5M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. GDP growth in Turkmenistan's agricultural sector reached 1.3% in January-May 2026 compared to the same period last year, the press service of the Turkmen government says.

The figure was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Hojamyrat Geldimyradov during a government meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and dedicated to the country's economic performance over the first five months of the year.

Agriculture is one of the key sectors of Turkmenistan’s economy, contributing around 11-12% to GDP and employing a significant share of the population. The sector focuses primarily on the cultivation of strategic crops such as cotton and wheat, as well as vegetables, fruits, and melons.

The government places strong emphasis on modernizing farming practices, improving irrigation systems, and increasing productivity through state support programs. Large state entities, including Turkmenpagta State Concern and Turkmengallaonumleri State Association, coordinate cotton and grain production, respectively, while livestock breeding and food processing are managed by specialized state associations.