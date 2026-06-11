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Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for June 11

Economy Materials 11 June 2026 09:25 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for June 11
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for June 11, Trend reports, citing the CBA.

The official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.

The exchange rate of the euro against the manat was 1.9632 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0368 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.3552 manat.

Code

Exchange rate

USD

1.7

EUR

1.9632

AUD

1.1914

BYN

0.6223

AED

0.4628

KRW

0.1114

CZK

0.0812

CNY

0.2509

DKK

0.2627

GEL

0.6403

HKD

0.2169

INR

0.0178

GBP

2.2752

SEK

0.179

CHF

2.1293

ILS

0.5718

CAD

1.2196

KWD

5.4967

KZT

0.3485

QAR

0.4663

KGS

0.0194

HUF

0.5506

MDL

0.0977

NOK

0.1798

UZS

0.0141

PKR

0.6104

PLN

0.4619

RON

0.375

RUB

2.3552

RSD

0.0167

SGD

1.3209

SAR

0.4529

xdr

2.3192

TRY

0.0368

TMT

0.4857

UAH

0.0377

JPY

1.0592

NZD

0.9857

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