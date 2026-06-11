Turkmenistan, Austria hold joint economic commission meeting in Ashgabat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Turkmenistan and Austria have held the 13th meeting of their Joint Commission on trade and economic cooperation in Ashgabat.

The meeting was reported by the press service of the Government of Turkmenistan in its report published on June 11.

According to the report, the Austrian delegation, led by Elisabeth Weissenböck, Head of the Department for Foreign Economic Relations at Austria’s Federal Ministry of Labour and Economy, is currently on a working visit to Turkmenistan, which will last till June 14.

The press service of the Turkmen government said, that during the meeting, the sides reviewed the current state of bilateral cooperation and discussed prospects for expanding ties in energy, transport, logistics and high technologies, alongside business-to-business discussions aimed at boosting trade and investment cooperation.

Earlier in April 2026, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (Parliament) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited Austria, where he held talks focused on expanding cooperation in energy, transport and investment, as well as strengthening ties with European partners, according to the press release published by press service of the Turkmen government on April 11.

“High-tech sectors, including green energy, digitalization, and artificial intelligence, have been identified as promising areas for cooperation. Turkmenistan has shown great interest in Austria’s experience in developing urban infrastructure, water treatment technologies, and the banking sector. Collaboration in these areas will enable the introduction of innovative solutions into the national economy, promote its diversification, and ensure sustainable development,” the press release says.