Kazakhstan boosts support for farmers with fuel supplies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy has allocated 402,300 tons of diesel fuel for the ongoing sowing campaign, the Kazakh government says.

According to the government, measures have been implemented to contain fuel and lubricant costs for farmers. Taking into account operator expenses, the final price of subsidized diesel fuel for agricultural producers has been fixed at 281 tenge per liter (about $0.58).

This is 15% below the average market price at filling stations across the country, where retail diesel prices stand at 330 tenge per liter (about $0.68).

Under the approved fuel delivery schedule, farmers have already signed contracts and paid for 324,800 tons of diesel fuel out of the total planned volume of 402,300 tons, accounting for 81% of the overall target. A total of 300,900 tons, or 75% of the planned volume, has already been shipped and delivered to the regions.

The government also noted that during the previous period, agricultural producers purchased around 25,000 units of modern machinery. This helped increase the annual renewal rate of the machinery fleet to 6.5% and reduce equipment wear and tear to 70%.

For the current agricultural season, the government has launched a comprehensive package of interconnected support programs aimed at developing domestic machinery manufacturing. One of the key instruments is the preferential leasing program for agricultural equipment, whose funding has been increased.

While 250 billion tenge (approximately $512.9 million) was allocated from the state budget for leasing domestically produced agricultural machinery during the previous period, at least 300 billion tenge ($615.5 million) is planned to be allocated this year.

Currency conversion was performed using the official exchange rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan as of June 8, 2026: 1 U.S. dollar = 487.44 tenge.