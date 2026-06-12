Kazakhstan prepares for FAA safety assessment to enable U.S. air links

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Kazakhstan is preparing for an International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the development of direct air connectivity with the U.S.

This was announced by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport in posts on social media.

"On June 11, 2026, the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan approved the draft law “On amendments and additions to certain legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on issues of mechanical engineering and transport. The document introduces a series of changes to the country’s law “On the use of airspace of the Republic of Kazakhstan and aviation activities,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the amendments are designed to further improve the national civil aviation regulatory framework and align Kazakhstan’s legislation with international aviation standards and recommended practices.

The changes are particularly significant in the context of Kazakhstan’s preparation for the IASA conducted by the FAA, which evaluates countries’ compliance with international safety oversight standards under the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) framework.

“The implementation of the adopted amendments will strengthen the state system of flight safety oversight and contribute to the fulfillment of the Head of State’s instruction to launch direct air services between Kazakhstan and the United States,” the ministry’s press service said.

According to the United States Department of Transportation, the FAA’s IASA program assesses aviation safety oversight based on ICAO’s eight critical elements, including aviation legislation, operational regulations, personnel training, certification systems, surveillance, and resolution of safety concerns.