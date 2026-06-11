Azerbaijan, Iran approve operational modes for Araz river's water distribution (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Operational modes on the distribution of the Araz river's water resources between Azerbaijan and Iran have been developed and approved.

This is reflected in the statement by the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency.

According to the statement, the approval took place at the 55th meeting of the Permanent Joint Commission between Azerbaijan and Iran on the use of water and energy resources of the Araz river, held in Iran on June 8-11.

The meeting was chaired by the Co-Chair of the Joint Commission from the Azerbaijani side, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Regional Water Melioration Service under the Water Resources Agency, Zakir Guliyev, and the Co-Chair from the Iranian side, Head of Group at Transboundary Rivers and Shared Water Resources Office, Ministry of Energy of Iran, Fariba Avarideh.

Within the framework of the meeting, monitoring of water taken from the river, water quality control, installation of new modern water metering devices on the river, and other issues of mutual cooperation were discussed.

As a result of the discussions, a final protocol covering the work to be done between the parties was signed.

The event was attended by representatives of the Regional Water Reclamation Service, the State Supervision Service for Water Use and Protection under the Water Resources Agency, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, and Azerenergy OJSC.