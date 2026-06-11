Trump announces suspension of planned strikes on Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. I have cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening," he noted.

According to him, discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others.

"The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized — Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly," he added.