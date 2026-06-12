Uzbekistan’s airline to launch new flight route to Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Uzbekistan’s airline My Freighter (Centrum Air) plans to launch a new flight route to Kazakhstan, as reported by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport.

According to the ministry, starting from June 13, the airline will operate flights on the Tashkent–Kostanay route. The flights will be carried out once a week, on Saturdays, using Airbus A320 aircraft.

“The launch of air connectivity between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will contribute to the further development of trade, economic, business, investment, tourism, and cultural cooperation between the two countries,” the ministry said.

On August 14, 2025, aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan held talks, during which the sides reached an agreement to further expand the legal framework for operating international flights between the two countries.

In addition, the ministry announced today that starting from June 12, FlyOne Armenia will enter Kazakhstan’s air transportation market.

The airline will launch direct regular passenger flights on the Yerevan–Almaty route with a frequency of two flights per week, operating on Mondays and Fridays. As a result, the total number of flights between Kazakhstan and Armenia will increase from three to five flights per week.