Turkmenistan promotes investment climate at business forum in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Turkmenistan presented its investment potential to Turkish businesses during a Turkmen-Turkish business forum held in the city of Denizli.

This was announced by the press service of the Turkmen government in a report published on June 11.

"On June 11, 2026, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Türkiye organized a business forum at the building of the Union of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, and Commodity Exchanges in Denizli," the report says.

The information indicates that the event brought together more than 100 executives of Turkish companies and representatives of the private sector, the press service of the Turkmen government says.

According to the report, the forum aimed to familiarize the Turkish business community with investment opportunities in Turkmenistan and the country's efforts to strengthen international trade and economic cooperation based on mutual respect, equality, and trust.

During the event, participants discussed prospects for attracting Turkish investment to key sectors of the Turkmen economy, including oil and gas chemistry, agriculture, transport and logistics, as well as telecommunications and information technologies, the press service of the Turkmen government says.

"Additionally, Turkmenistan’s commitment to introducing environmentally friendly and green technologies across all sectors of the economy was highlighted. During the business forum, participants exchanged views on promising areas for attracting Turkish investment, including the oil and gas chemical industry, the agro-industrial complex, the transport and logistics sector, as well as telecommunications and information technology," the report says.