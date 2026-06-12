Azerbaijani parliament set to discuss state budget implementation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The implementation of the state budget of Azerbaijan in 2025 will be discussed at the extraordinary session of the Parliament of Azerbaijan today, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Overall, the following issues will be discussed at the session:

1. Draft law of Azerbaijan "On the execution of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025" (first reading).

2. Draft law of Azerbaijan "On accession to the International Convention on the Control of Systems for the Prevention of Harmful Pollution on Ships".

3. Draft law of Azerbaijan "On the establishment of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Portuguese Republic (in Lisbon).

4. Draft law of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Land Code of Azerbaijan, the laws of Azerbaijan "On land lease", "On the land market", "On privatization of state property", "On management of municipal lands", and "On regulated prices".

5. Draft law of Azerbaijan on amendments to the law of Azerbaijan "On the cultural capital of Azerbaijan - Shusha city".

6. Draft law of Azerbaijan on amendments to the law of Azerbaijan "On the protection of greenery" (third reading).

7. Draft law of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses of Azerbaijan (third reading).

8. Draft law of Azerbaijan on amendments to the law of Azerbaijan "On civil service" (second reading).

9. Draft law of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses of Azerbaijan, the laws of Azerbaijan "On information, informatization and information protection" and "On protection of children from harmful information" (first reading).

10. Draft law of Azerbaijanon amendments to the Housing Code of Azerbaijan, the laws of Azerbaijan "On the status of refugees and internally displaced persons (internally displaced persons)" and "On social protection of internally displaced persons and persons treated as equal to them" (first reading).